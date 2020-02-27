Search

Advanced search

Retailer Topps Tiles takes a battering as homeowners curb DIY spending

PUBLISHED: 13:22 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 27 February 2020

Topps Tiles have seen sales take a tumble after homeowners curbed their DIY spending. Pic: Archant library

Topps Tiles have seen sales take a tumble after homeowners curbed their DIY spending. Pic: Archant library

Sales for the tile retailer, with seven outlets in Norfolk, have continued to plummet as homeowners tighten their DIY purse-strings.

The firm, which also had a store in Lowestoft, Suffolk and Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, said sales in its second quarter so far have not improved since a dismal end to 2019. Trading was affected then by election uncertainty.

Like-for-like sales in the eight weeks to February 22 dropped 5.5%, following a 5.4% drop seen in the previous quarter.

MORE: Your rights to get paid in the event coronavirus affects you

Topps warned that its half-year profits were set to come in "significantly" below the previous year, which will impact on its full-year results.

The retailer, with outlets in Norwich; at Mile Cross, Barker Street and Hall Road as well as in Yarmouth, Cromer, King's Lynn and Thetford, expects annual underlying pre-tax profits to be "materially" below market forecasts for between £13.5 million to £14.5 million.

The tiling chain is hoping for a pick up in the home improvement sector after recent positive house price surveys, though this is unlikely to come until later this year.

You may also want to watch:

Rob Parker, chief executive of Topps Tiles, said: "Trading conditions in our second quarter have remained challenging, reflecting continued weakness in home improvement spending."

He added: "While UK housing market indicators have shown an encouraging improvement in the period since the general election, these traditionally have a lagged impact on our trading and we would not expect to see any benefit from these until later into the second half - our performance during this period will be key to the outcome for the year as a whole."

Topps saw shares take a battering in November when it first revealed the extent of the pre-election impact on trade.

Analysts at Liberum slashed their full-year profit forecast for Topps by around 50% on the back of the latest earnings alert and said they did not expect any improvement in the second half.

"Housing transactions showed a marked step-up in January, but whether this becomes a trend is, as yet, unknown," they said.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday park investors who lost millions targeted by scammers

Dream Lodge Group ran Norfolk Park in North Walsham which is now under new ownership. Photo: Gregg Brown

Norwich City v Leicester City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City need to bounce back from defeat at Wolves when they host Leicester City in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

Mum-of-seven found dead had been missing for a week, inquest hears

‘Last few days’ as doomed department store prepares to close

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24