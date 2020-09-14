Wetherspoons report sales slump

Wetherspoon pubs have reported a sale dip. Pictured is the William Adams pub in Gorleston where a member of staff tested positive for Covid. Pic: Archant Archant

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon, with venues across Norfolk, said trading was “very quiet” with sales down compared to the same time last year.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the group, said: “Trade was very quiet over the weekend, as the public weighed up the evidence about the alleged dangers of going out - Wetherspoon sales were 22.5pc below the equivalent Saturday last year.”

Wetherspoons said about 32 million people have visited its pubs since doors were reopened at the start of July. The company said it has reported 66 positive tests for Covid-19 among its 41,564 employees since reopening. Eight staff had to be sent home to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive at the William Adams pub in Gorleston.

Mr Martin said 811 pubs have reported zero positive tests.

Last month, the group said like-for-like bar and food sales were down 16.9pc for the 44 days to August 16, compared with the same period last year.

Wetherspoons said it has invested around £15 million in its social distancing and hygiene measures.

Mr Martin said the sales slump means it expects to post a loss for the year to July 26.