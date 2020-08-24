Sales down by nearly 17% at Wetherspoon pubs since reopening
PUBLISHED: 11:09 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 24 August 2020
Archant
The chain, with pubs across Norfolk, said bar and food sales are down 16.9% for the 44 days to August 16, compared to last year.
The group has reopened 844 of its 873 pubs, after shutting all sites in March as a result of coronavirus.
Tim Martin, founder of Wetherspoon, said the sales slump means it expects to post a loss for the year to July 26.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Travel firm with office in Norwich ceases trading
“Sales have gradually improved, with a rapid acceleration recently, largely due to subsidised food, coffee and soft drinks in the early part of the week,” the company said in a statement.
It said sales had also been boosted by an increase in outdoor seating, while it had also benefited from “extremely flexible” landlords, local authorities and licensing authorities.
A member of staff at Wetherspoon’s pub in Gorleston, the William Adams, tested positive for coronavirus recently. Mr Martin said: “Wetherspoon had five positive tests for Covid-19 among its 43,000 staff before lockdown and has had 24 positive tests since pubs reopened on July 4.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.