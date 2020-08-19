Search

Advanced search

Eating in at home during lockdown boosts sales for food firm

PUBLISHED: 05:00 20 August 2020

Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: Archant

Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: Archant

Archant

People eating at home more during lockdown resulted in a spike in sales by almost 20pc for a Norfolk food firm.

Cranswick Country Foods in NorfolkCranswick Country Foods in Norfolk

Cranswick Country Foods, which has a base in Watton and a poultry facility in Eye, Suffolk, saw revenue to June 27 19.2pc higher than the same time last year.

It issued a statement with its results, saying: “Trading in the first quarter of the financial year has been strong.

“As a result of the current shift towards greater in-home consumption, retail demand has been exceptionally robust. This, together with increased poultry sales from the new Eye facility, which continues to perform strongly and the benefit from new contract wins, have all comfortably offset lower food service revenue.”

Cranswick invested £78m in its poultry processing facility at Eye last year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Six Norfolk pubs battle to be the ‘Best in Britain’

Adam Couch, chief executive of Cranswick, said: “We have made a strong start to the year. While we remain cautious about the longer-term economic impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Brexit negotiations we are well positioned to address these challenges.”

The firm is forecasting sales to normalise over the rest of the year as people gradually return to eating out of home again.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cyclist in 70s dies following crash

A Norfolk cyclist died after a crash on the B5307 in Cumbria. Picture: Google

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

‘When they are gone, they are gone forever’ - Farm park is helping save ‘critical’ rare cattle breed

Jordan Stone with the rare Albion cattle which have been brought to Melsop Farm Park near Watton. Picture: Simon Barnes

Swimming pools to reopen at two of region’s leisure centres

The swimming pool at Splash has reopened following lockdown. Picture: Karen Bethell

Homes pressure fears due to coronavirus impact on women and lone parents

Dr Emiliya Lazarova. Pic: UEA/Andi Sapey