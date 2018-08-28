Search

Advanced search

Sainsbury’s sparks industry concern with 40% bottom-line profit fall

PUBLISHED: 14:17 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 08 November 2018

Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Maps

Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Sainsbury’s has added to fears over dwindling consumer spending in the run up to Christmas, as it warned over an uncertain outlook amid “unprecedented times”.

Announcing half-year results, Sainsbury’s said: “The consumer outlook is uncertain as we head into our key trading period.”

The chain added its markets also continued to be “highly competitive and very promotional”.

The comments came as Sainsbury’s reported a 40% slump in bottom-line profits to £132m for the six months to September 22 after a raft of costs, including store restructuring and expenses related to its planned £12bn merger with Big Four rival Asda.

But on an underlying basis, pre-tax profits rose 20% to £302m.

Sainsbury’s boss, Mike Coupe, said: “We have to strike a note of caution, because we are in unprecedented times in my experience.”

Despite the caution, Sainsbury’s said it remained on track for full-year expectations, with analysts pencilling in underlying pre-tax profits of £634m, up from £589m in 2017-18.

Mr Coupe admitted the group had seen “bumpy” stock availability in its stores over the early summer period after controversial recent pay and contract changes for its 135,000 store staff and managers.

He said: “Particularly during the warm weather, availability was a challenge because people were buying certain items.”

He insisted availability had returned to normal levels and added that the chain was “very confident of our standards”.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide