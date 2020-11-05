Sainsbury’s to close 420 Argos stores and axe 3,000 jobs
PUBLISHED: 08:14 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 05 November 2020
Sainsbury’s is to cut 3,500 jobs with the closure of 420 Argos outlets and all its meat, fish and deli counters.
The standalone Argos stores will close by March 2024, with 150 Argos outlets opening in its supermarkets.
Boss Simon Roberts said Sainsbury’s was responding to changing consumer habits and the growth of online shopping.
He said the counter closures was a response to lower customer demand and a desire to reduce food waste. Jobs will also go from Sainsbury’s subsidiary Argos, which it took over in 2016.
In April, Sainsbury’s had warned over a coronavirus hit to profits of more than £500 million despite surging grocery sales.
The supermarket said at the time that the impact of Covid-19 was expected to leave underlying profits broadly flat for the year to March 2021 as it faced soaring costs for measures to protect staff and customers, as well as falls in non-food and fuel sales.
The reported Sainsbury’s job losses come as more than 2,500 jobs are set to go after the John Lewis Partnership and Lloyds Banking Group both announced major cuts.
The John Lewis Partnership told staff on Wednesday that it planned to cut 1,500 head office roles as part of cost-cutting at the retailer.
Meanwhile, banking giant Lloyds has said it will cut 1,070 roles, predominantly in its group transformation and retail banking departments, in its second redundancy announcement in two months.
