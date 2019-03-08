Sainsburys bans firework sales in all of its Norfolk stores

Sainsbury's in Norwich will not be selling fireworks this year. Picture: GoogleMaps GoogleMaps

Sainsbury's has announced it will no longer sell fireworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The supermarket chain announced that it is banning the sale of fireworks across all of its 2,300 stores.

A spokesman said: "Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover According to reports the move has been made due to fears of welfare of pets and the elderly.

Sainsbury's said the ban is due to "a range of factors".

The shop formerly sold fireworks ahead of events including Diwali on October 27 and Bonfire Night on November 5.

Sainsbury's is the first of the major supermarkets to make the move.