Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Sainsburys bans firework sales in all of its Norfolk stores

PUBLISHED: 14:37 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 17 October 2019

Sainsbury's in Norwich will not be selling fireworks this year. Picture: GoogleMaps

Sainsbury's in Norwich will not be selling fireworks this year. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

Sainsbury's has announced it will no longer sell fireworks.

The supermarket chain announced that it is banning the sale of fireworks across all of its 2,300 stores.

A spokesman said: "Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover According to reports the move has been made due to fears of welfare of pets and the elderly.

Sainsbury's said the ban is due to "a range of factors".

The shop formerly sold fireworks ahead of events including Diwali on October 27 and Bonfire Night on November 5.

Sainsbury's is the first of the major supermarkets to make the move.

Most Read

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

Pic: Archant

‘A fund for Thetford and its people’ - £50,000 up for grabs to improve community life in the town

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team selector: Who should start for Norwich City against Bournemouth?

Mario Vrancic is back in training ahead of the Premier League trip to Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists