Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Sainsbury’s and Asda merge could lead to higher prices and lower quality

PUBLISHED: 08:54 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 20 February 2019

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found evidence that a merger of Sainsburys and Asda would result in prices being pushed up and quality being reduced.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found evidence that a merger of Sainsburys and Asda would result in prices being pushed up and quality being reduced.

Archant

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found evidence that a merger of Sainsbury’s and Asda would result in prices being pushed up and quality being reduced.

The CMA has found that the proposed deal could lead to a worse experience for in-store and online shoppers across the UK through higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and reductions in the range and quality of products offered.

It also has concerns that prices could rise at a large number of Sainsbury’s and Asda petrol stations.

The news would potentially block the merge.

MORE: ‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Where the areas of overlap are have not been confirmed by the CMA, and would not confirm whether any of these areas were in Norfolk or Suffolk.

As well as concerns for people shopping in their stores, the CMA is concerned the merger could drive up prices and reduce the quality of service for online customers.

It also believes the deal could lead to inflated fuel costs at more than 100 locations where Sainsbury’s and Asda petrol stations overlap.

Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent inquiry group carrying out the investigation, said: “These are two of the biggest supermarkets in the UK, with millions of people purchasing their products and services every day.

“We have provisionally found that, should the two merge, shoppers could face higher prices, reduced quality and choice, and a poorer overall shopping experience across the UK. We also have concerns that prices could rise at a large number of their petrol stations.

“These are our provisional findings, however, and the companies and others now have the opportunity to respond to the analysis we’ve set out today.

“It’s our responsibility to carry out a thorough assessment of the deal to make sure that the sector remains competitive and shoppers don’t lose out.”

MORE: Workers set to quit the office and work in the pub

Mike Coupe, the chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “In the end they are taking money out of customers’ pockets.

“As UK plc with Brexit looming, and a completely unpredictable set of competition rules, who would invest in this country? This is just outrageous.”

Sainsbury’s shares slid this morning by 14% following the news.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Sponsorship sets young cyclist on the road to success

Connor Rumbles, who is being sponsored to compete in the Fakenham Easter Criterium race by community grop Active Fakenham. Photo: KEITH OSBORN

Flybe snubs rival rescue deal offering £65m

Flybe said it does not believe that the indicative proposal is executable in the timeframe required to enable Flybe to continue to trade.. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists