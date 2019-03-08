Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

The Disruptors: How Safepoint's app is restoring faith in lone worker safety solutions

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 03 September 2019

Lone workers represent over 20% of the UK workforce - Safepoint allows them to share their movements with their employers Picture: Safepoint

Lone workers represent over 20% of the UK workforce - Safepoint allows them to share their movements with their employers Picture: Safepoint

Safepoint

Lone workers represent over 20% of the UK workforce - but working alone increases their safety risk. The latest in The Disruptors video series, CEO Callum Coombes explains how Safepoint is helping businesses to keep their solo workforce safe.

Safepoint's Callum Coombes got the idea for the software after hearing a friend who works for a local water company complain about the awful software they have to use Picture: Henry IddonSafepoint's Callum Coombes got the idea for the software after hearing a friend who works for a local water company complain about the awful software they have to use Picture: Henry Iddon

Safepoint is an app that allows employers to easily monitor their lone workers' safety in compliance with UK health and safety regulations. Lone workers are monitored, sharing their location data and can send emergency signals without the need for user intervention.

What was the opportunity you identified that led to the launch of your business?

My friend who works for a local water company was complaining about the awful software he has to use and as a software engineer myself, I thought "This can easily be done better".

For employers non-compliance can lead to fines and even imprisonment, but the current solutions are plagued with problems like outdated software meaning lone workers avoid using the product, and unattractive long-term contracts with complicated pricing structures.

How did you use invention and innovation to disrupt the market?

Safepoint allows employers to easily monitor their lone workers’ safety in compliance with UK health and safety regulations Picture: SafepointSafepoint allows employers to easily monitor their lone workers’ safety in compliance with UK health and safety regulations Picture: Safepoint

Safepoint offers new aspects that the lone worker industry hasn't encountered before, like instant product access via online software, pricing transparency and straightforward global availability. We offer flexible contracts to serve thousands more small businesses that previously couldn't afford an effective lone worker safety solution.

What were the challenges you faced along the way and how did you learn from them?

A big challenge was building the platform itself. In mid-2018 we decided to consolidate everything we'd learned, and completely rebuild it. This was a difficult decision but Safepoint is now more robust and scalable than it was this time last year.

What's been your proudest moment in your business' development?

You may also want to watch:

Outside recognition of our efforts makes us really proud of what we're building - whether that's being accepted onto 2019's Future50 cohort, being finalists at the UEA Innovation and Impact Awards, or being invited to talk on BBC Radio.

Safepoint's chief executive Callum Coombes and head of business development, Nik Misin Picture: Henry IddonSafepoint's chief executive Callum Coombes and head of business development, Nik Misin Picture: Henry Iddon

We also love being able to demo Safepoint to businesses and hear their positive feedback and excitement to use the platform, this definitely makes all the hard work worth it.

If you were starting from the beginning again, what would you do differently?

The first thing we would do is apply more realistic build times!

What would be your advice to someone launching a disruptive start-up?

Just keep going. We have had some real highs and real lows on our entrepreneurial journey so far. It's so important to passionately believe in what you are doing and focus on that next big milestone.

The biggest challenge? Chief exec Callum Coombes says the significant hurdle they overcame was having to rebuild the platform from scratch Picture: SafepointThe biggest challenge? Chief exec Callum Coombes says the significant hurdle they overcame was having to rebuild the platform from scratch Picture: Safepoint

What are your plans for the future?

We are currently rolling out our live trials and onboarding new businesses, so we're on the lookout for local businesses that want to get involved in using the Safepoint platform.

The Disruptors is a new video series highlighting the Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge businesses shaking up their respective industries. Read more and follow the series here.

Want to tell us about how your business is disrupting its sector? Contact David Fieldhouse on 01603 772456.

Most Read

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

‘Ageism alive and well in Norfolk’ says man who can’t get a job because he’s 50

Stephen Davies, who is finding it hard to get a job, aged 50. Pic; Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

Carer ‘punched and choked’ partner in attack outside home

Hawthorns, in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists