Video

Five outdoor activities you can do safely in Norfolk

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, can be enjoyed at a safe distance from others. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

As life steadily returns to normal, many people will be considering days out with family and friends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owner Michael Abbott at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham, which is welcoming back visitors following lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner Michael Abbott at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham, which is welcoming back visitors following lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And with the sun set to return this week, here are five activities you can do safely in Norfolk and Waveney over the coming days.

• Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf, Easton

Who doesn’t love a bit of crazy golf?

Congo Rapids is up there with best courses to be found in the region, with its host of tricky obstacles and volatile greens.

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, can be enjoyed at a safe distance from others. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, can be enjoyed at a safe distance from others. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The jungle-themed attraction was given a Jurassic makeover last year, meaning players can expect to be watched by dinosaurs as they negotiate the 18 holes.

At the best of times the course is a safe place to be, with golfers seldom in close proximity with other groups.

And now visitors are asked to use hand sanitiser when they arrive and putters must be left in a basket at the end of your game, ready for staff to collect and wipe down.

• Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall

The Anish Kapoor exhibition at Houghton Hall has opened to the public. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Anish Kapoor exhibition at Houghton Hall has opened to the public. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Celebrated sculptor Anish Kapoor was scheduled to bring his collection to Houghton Hall in March, but the stately home was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the hall has reopened and visitors were finally able to see Sir Anish’s stunning work from Sunday (July 12), with the exhibition continuing until November 1.

The showcase includes 24 sculptures, as well as drawings and smaller pieces representing Kapoor’s groundbreaking body of work.

They will be spread out across the grounds and some of the hall’s historic interiors, ensuring social distancing can be maintained.

The Anish Kapoor exhibition at Houghton Hall has opened to the public. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Anish Kapoor exhibition at Houghton Hall has opened to the public. Picture: Sonya Duncan

In order to control the number of visitors, tickets must be booked in advance.

• Melsop Farm Park, Scoulton

Like dozens of other attractions in the area, Melsop Farm was left struggling during lockdown with costly overheads and no source of income.

But now, with the animal park back up and running, co-owner Jordan Stone is calling on the public to stay local this summer.

Melsop Farm Park, between Watton and Hingham, has reopened having been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Barnes Melsop Farm Park, between Watton and Hingham, has reopened having been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Barnes

Over the past few months, staff have been busy implementing a host of measures to keep the public safe, without hindering the quality of their experience.

Extra hand sanitising stations and protective screens have been installed, while social distancing in queues and a one-way system in all buildings is being enforced.

Visitors can still see all of the farm’s animals, including Bagot Goats, Gloucester Cattle, Balwen Welsh Mountain Sheep and a multitude of other rare breeds.

• Wild Swimming

Melsop Farm Park, between Watton and Hingham, has reopened having been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Barnes Melsop Farm Park, between Watton and Hingham, has reopened having been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Simon Barnes

With swimming pools across the region closed, swimmers have turned to East Anglia’s vast network of rivers for their fix of water-based exercise.

Pools are due to reopen on Monday (July 13), but our rivers are now being used more than ever by those who prefer a natural outdoor challenge.

The Outdoor Swimming Society has a number of safety tips and advice regarding open water and wild swimming, and strongly recommends joining a group before giving it a try.

Groups include Norfolk and Suffolk Open Water Swimming, Norfolk and Norwich Wild Swimmers, Outdoor Swimming in Breckland, and The Crazy Ladies who regularly swim at Horstead Mill Pond.

Wild swimming has become more popular then ever before during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Rowan Mantell Wild swimming has become more popular then ever before during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Rowan Mantell

• Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham

Having been closed since November last year, Pettitt’s finally began welcoming back guests on July 4.

Owner Michael Abbott says the park has “pushed the boat out” when it comes to safety measures, in an attempt to help staff and customers feel completely at ease.

Rides are being disinfected between each use, while extra sanitising stations have been put in place around the entire park.

A host of safety measures are in place at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham following its reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A host of safety measures are in place at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham following its reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A brand new meerkat enclosure has just been unveiled, while the animals themselves are have been looking forward to seeing human faces again.