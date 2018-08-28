Were you affected by the Ryanair strikes? You could be getting compensation

Ryanair aircraft at Stansted Airport. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire Archant

Ryanair is facing enforcement action by the airline regulator over its refusal to compensate passengers for delayed or cancelled flights.

Hundreds of people from the Eastern region were affected by pilot and cabin crew strikes at Stanstead airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the low-cost airline has rejected compensation claims, and has now ended its agreement with AviationADR - an independent body which resolves passenger complaints.

Airlines can refuse to pay out for “extraordinary circumstances”, which normally involves bad weather or air traffic controller strikes.

However the CAA said it does not believe the strikes are “extraordinary circumstances”, as Ryanair has claimed.

It therefore said the airline is not exempt, and customers should be compensated.

The CAA said passengers with an existing claim will now have to wait until the outcome of its enforcement action against the airline.