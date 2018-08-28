Search

Advanced search

Were you affected by the Ryanair strikes? You could be getting compensation

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 05 December 2018

Ryanair aircraft at Stansted Airport. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Ryanair aircraft at Stansted Airport. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Archant

Ryanair is facing enforcement action by the airline regulator over its refusal to compensate passengers for delayed or cancelled flights.

Hundreds of people from the Eastern region were affected by pilot and cabin crew strikes at Stanstead airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the low-cost airline has rejected compensation claims, and has now ended its agreement with AviationADR - an independent body which resolves passenger complaints.

Airlines can refuse to pay out for “extraordinary circumstances”, which normally involves bad weather or air traffic controller strikes.

However the CAA said it does not believe the strikes are “extraordinary circumstances”, as Ryanair has claimed.

It therefore said the airline is not exempt, and customers should be compensated.

The CAA said passengers with an existing claim will now have to wait until the outcome of its enforcement action against the airline.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk coast

The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Koa, Mrs Kidd's son in one of the cars. Picture: Archant

Norfolk pub hosts special Christmas dinner for dogs

The Ship Inn, Caister hosted a special Christmas doggy dinner. Photo: Matt Church

New pub and two new Costa cafes to open at Norwich Airport

The new duty free lounge at Norwich Airport. Picture: Norwich Airport

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide