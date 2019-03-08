Search

REVEALED: The airlines flying out of the East of England with the worst delays

PUBLISHED: 09:47 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 July 2019

A Thomas Cook Airlines was named as one of the worst for delays. Picture: Thomas Cook

A Thomas Cook Airlines was named as one of the worst for delays. Picture: Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook

Delay times for the country's largest airlines have been revealed - and the majority of flight providers flying out of the Eastern region make the list.

A number of flight providers from Norwich International Airport and Stansted Airport make the list complied by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Thomas Cook and Ryanair make the top ten for longest average flight delays with 24.2 minutes and 21 minutes apiece.

Both airlines fly out of Stansted Airport.

Tui Airways is the worst offender of the Norwich Airport airlines, which has average delays of 18.3 minutes.

Following these are EasyJet UK with delays of 17.6 minutes, and Norwich Airport airline Flybe with 13.8 minute delays on average.

Another Norwich Airport provider, LoganAir, comes in at 27th on the list with average delays of 13.3 minutes.

KLM, which also has a major base at the Norfolk airport comes in at place 41 with average flight delays of 10.1 minutes.

The data looks at flights operated by airlines with at least 2,000 departures from UK airports in 2018.

The worst offender for average delays is Spanish flight provider Vueling Airlines with delay times of 30.5 minutes.

A spokesman for Vueling said the low-cost airline's punctuality was "hugely affected" by industrial action in France.

He said: "There were 22 strike days at Marseille last summer. During these strikes, Vueling flights to and from Barcelona and the UK could not fly straight across France but instead flew south of the Pyrenees and into the Atlantic before looping back towards Britain.

"All airlines have been affected by air traffic control issues in Europe, but the location of Vueling's (Barcelona) hub close to Marseille means it has been particularly badly affected."

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Reader Letter: Here’s the solution to all the issues with the NDR

A reader has written in to give their opinion on the NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dredger starts pumping sand onto north Norfolk beaches in multi-million pound project

The pipeline that is pumping the sand onto the beach. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

