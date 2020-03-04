Search

'We are not closing': Fish and chip bosses reassure customers after shop goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:29 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 04 March 2020

Rianna Royall, at Royall's, Castle Meadow. PIc: Archant

Archant

A couple who recently opened Royall's in Norwich have declared they are not going anywhere after the building they occupy went up for sale.

Royall's, in Castle Meadow, offering fish and chips as well as deep fried pizza, only opened in December. So the owners were somewhat suprised when they found their unit for sale for £525,000.

But Julian Richards, who co-owns Royall's with Rianna Royall, has emphasised they have a seven year lease - and are definitely not closing.

"We want people to know we are open, my landlord who lives abroad is selling the entire building with two flats above but it doesn't affect our business. I just didn't know the building was up for sale so I was rather surprised when I heard it was on the market."

A spokesman from AbbotFox estate agents, selling the property, reiterated: "It is the building for sale as an ongoing concern, meaning there is no effect on the business or the tenants of two flats above the shop. It is a great property, in the city centre, for an investor and with the building currently fully occupied, this opportunity allows for an instant return on your investment."

The couple opened up Royall's late last year.

Mr Richards had been a barber for 35 years and wanted a change of career. He hails from Whitby, renowned for its fish and chips and Miss Royall went on a course at the National Federation of Fish Fryers training academy in Leeds to gain experience.

They took over a former coffee shop and soon Miss Royall decided to experiment and started offering unusual items on the menu including homemade macaroni cheese sticks, battered chilli peppers and even a deep-fried cheese and tomato pizza.

