PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2019

David Coventry, Chairman of Royal Norwich, on the new golf course in Lenwade. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

David Coventry, Chairman of Royal Norwich, on the new golf course in Lenwade. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The chairman of the new Royal Norwich golf course is confident the sport's top stars will one day be playing in Norfolk - but it might take six years to tempt the big names.

Ian Poulter ready to play the first ever round at the Royal Norwich golf course in Lenwade. Picture: Ella WilkinsonIan Poulter ready to play the first ever round at the Royal Norwich golf course in Lenwade. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"The long term aim is to hold tour events here which will really put Norfolk on the map and bring in money to the economy but that will take six years," David Coventry said.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are moving, of course, but when we took the original vote to relocate, it was 80% in favour."

Mr Coventry was speaking after the launch of the Royal Norwich golf course which relocated from its base in Hellesdon, where it had been for 126 years to Weston Longville. Yesterday golfing legend Ian Poulter launched the new course.

Mr Coventry said the top two greenkeepers in the UK had been consulted and work on seeding done over the past 18 months to get the greenest, manicured grass. All the top soil on the site was removed in June 2017 with work on the sub soils. "There isn't a blade of grass left from the original and we have a state-of-the art reservoir to keep it in condition."

He added the new Broadland Northway had helped but that it would take six-seven years to get the course on the rota for the big golfing events. He also said the problems over people living nearby worrying over noise from possible events held there such as weddings had been overcome. "There used to be a marquee but we have a purpose-built clubhouse which will keep the noise inside so we intend to be good neighbours."

The new site boasts an 18-hole course and a six-hole academy one, which can be completed in an hour for those who either are new to the sport or just want a shorter game.

"The deal for this course failed in the 1980s and we resurrected it. It has completely exceeded our expectations."

