Norwich golf course named among best in the world

Royal Norwich has come runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM Archant

The Royal Norwich Golf Club is celebrating after being runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards, run by one of America’s biggest trade golfing magazines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royal Norwich was runner-up to winner Pinehurst 4, a resort which has played host to US Open. Picture: Submitted Royal Norwich was runner-up to winner Pinehurst 4, a resort which has played host to US Open. Picture: Submitted

The global competition recognises the world’s best new golf developments.

Royal Norwich, which was runner-up to winner Pinehurst 4, a resort which has played host to US Open, was singled out as being one of the leading developments in 2019.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Offshore wind industry must act ‘like a family’ to survive COVID-19



“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the team at Golf Inc,” said general manager Phil Grice. “This is traditionally an award that only acknowledges the very best new courses and facilities around the world, so to have been runner-up in an incredibly tough field shows the regard for which the course is being held at an international level.”

The development, which saw the creation of a new 18-hole championship course and a 6-hole academy course, was built around the mature parkland of the Weston Park site in Lenwade. Commenting on the development Ross McMurry, the course architect behind the design of the new site, said: “From the start the golf club had strategic aims which really helped us to define the design parameters for what was has been created at the Weston Estate.

“Obviously the courses needed to be of a high quality, but the emphasis has really been to create a warm, friendly club which appeals to people of all ages. So to being recognised by the team at Golf Inc hopefully demonstrates that we’ve successfully achieved those objectives.

“It’s been a real privilege to be involved and to work with such a great team of people, from the course development group to the contractors, suppliers and consultants, everyone has bought into the vision.”