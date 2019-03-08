New restaurant launches at golf club - and it's open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

A new restaurant has opened up at the Royal Norwich golf club after work started back in February to convert a former stable block.

The Stables clubhouse is open to non-members and offers a restaurant which is open for breakfast onwards for fine dining as well as a bar, shop and meeting rooms. The restaurant, run by head chef Shane Clements, officially opened at the weekend with a launch party with more than 600 people attending.

The Royal Norwich, formerly based in Hellesdon, moved to its new home at Weston Park, Weston Longville in a £15m investment in September. It had been at its former base for 126 years but the new move saw membership almost triple as well as more women signing up.

Golfing legend Ian Poulter officially opened the new course which was first discussed back in the 1980s but plans scrapped because of a lack of finance. The new course was re-formed with 250,000 tonnes of earth and a reservoir had to be built capable of holding 10m gallons of water.

