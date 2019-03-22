Search

Norwich jewellers create £4,000 Sudocrem lid to celebrate royal birth

22 March, 2019 - 15:33
Tilletts has created the Meghan Sparkle, a diamond-encrusted Sudocrem lid to celebrate the royal birth. Photo: Rob Yeatman

Boby Eatman

A Norwich-based family jewellers has created a nappy cream lid with more than a little sparkle as a tribute to expectant mum the Duchess of Sussex.

The solid silver lid, sized to fit a 125g pot of Sudocrem, was designed and hand crafted at Tilletts’ workshop on St Giles street.

Named ‘The Meghan Sparkle’, the hand-engraved, diamond-encrusted lid displays the flags of the United Kingdom and the United States of America to celebrate the birth of the Duke of Sussex and Meghan’s royal baby.

All the proceeds from the £4,250 price tag will be going to the Ickle Pickles charity which provides intensive care equipment for premature babies.

Tilletts is also taking commissions for a Sudocrem lid in sterling silver, engraved with custom baby’s initials for £1,750, with all the profits going to the same charity.

Lorraine Tilletts, managing director of the jewellers, said: “We wanted to create something that reflected the sparkling warmth and charm of Meghan’s personality whilst also creating something unique to celebrate the imminent arrival of their baby.”

The American former actress has said she is due to give birth in late April or early May.

The St Giles Street jewellers was established in 1908 and is a member of the UK’s foremost jewellery trade body the National Association of Jewellers.

