Search

Advanced search

Backlash over retailer Sports Direct as boss asks Boris: ‘Should we close?’

PUBLISHED: 09:21 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 24 March 2020

Sports Direct in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Sports Direct in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Archant

A row has broken out over whether Sports Direct and Evans Cycles should close over coronavirus after the retailer made a plea to the prime minister.

The government stated all “non-essential” shops should close as the fight against coronavirus is stepped up.

Until now, the stores, with branches across Norfolk, owned by businessman Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group, have stayed open. Today its chief finance officer posted a letter to the prime minister asking if they should close.

MORE: Restaurant stops takeaway and delivery service because of coronavirus

Evans Cycles in Norwich. Pic: Evans CyclesEvans Cycles in Norwich. Pic: Evans Cycles

The letter by Chris Wootton attracted widespread criticism on Twitter. He stated: “As the government rightly recognises in its guidance on social distancing, looking after physical and mental wellbeing during the unprecedented period of social isolation will be extremely important. We would like confirmation as to whether our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles fascias should open?”

Michael Gove, cabinet office minister, said in a TV interview he could see “no justification” for the stores staying open.

Meanwhile people voiced their disgust that Mr Ashley did not seem to be heeding government advice.

One tweeted: “I can’t see any justification for Sports Direct staying open.” Another: “Sports Direct is not essential.”

Sports Direct has two stores in Norwich and one in Yarmouth. Evans Cycles is also in Norwich.

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

People in Norfolk queue for final McDonald’s

In Diss cars flocked to the McDonald's before it closed on Monday evening. Picture: Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘We’re in limbo’ - Home buyers speak about uncertainty amid coronavirus

First-time buyer Tom Hassey said he was in 'limbo' and unsure whether to proceed with a move to Attleborough. Picture: Tom Hassey

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

BRITAIN IN LOCKDOWN: Boris Johnson orders people to stay in their homes

Boris Johnson has ordered a strict lockdown across the country. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Online pub quiz launched in aid of new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney

An artist's impression of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice
Drive 24