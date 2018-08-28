Rosedale Funeral Home wins Environment and Sustainability award at Norfolk Business Awards 2018

The team from Rosedale Funeral Home, winner of the Environment and Sustainability category. From left: Simon Beckett-Allen, Anne Beckett-Allen with sponsor Matthew Goaries. Picture: I Do Photography. Archant

A funeral business which has homes across Norfolk took home the Environment and Sustainability award at the Norfolk Business Awards after impressing judges with biodegradable coffins and carbon offsetting.

Rosedale Funeral Home has gained national acclaim thanks to its ethos and community involvement.

The company has homes in Attleborough, Beccles, Bungay, Diss, Halesworth and Wymondham.

Company director Anne Beckett-Allen said: “Being environmentally-conscious and sustainable isn’t just about ticking a box and thinking ‘That’s done, we can go back to our business’. You have to do it all the time. I go around and take teabags out the bin to be recycled and put orange peel in the compost.”

Simon Beckett-Allen: “You have to take it home too, you have to live it and not just do it at work.

“We’d like to look into electric hearse in the future, or a hybrid Tesla-style vehicle.”

The judges said: “The judges were impressed with Simon and Anne’s commitment to constantly looking for small environmental gains across their business – from offering a carbon-offsetting scheme and biodegradable coffins, to doing away with plastic bottles and the plastic packaging around flower tributes.

“What stood out most of all was the couple’s obvious passion for greening their business, and how their employees had also bought into this approach.”

The three other finalists in the Environment and Sustainability category, which was sponsored by Lovell were Barnwell Print, Cornerstone (East Anglia) and The RedCat Partnership at No8 Thorpe Road.

