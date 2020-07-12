Video

‘Like opening a new business’ - high spirits as pub welcomes back punters

Anthony and Jeanette Goodrich have reopened the Rose and Crown in Snettisham following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant/Jeanette Goodrich Picture: Archant/Jeanette Goodrich

A north west Norfolk pub says business is booming since reopening after more than three months of closure.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, near Hunstanton, was shut in March in line with government regulations amid the coronavirus crisis, but finally made its return last week.

Owners Anthony and Jeanette Goodrich are encouraging bookings and have reduced the menu, while staff are also taking the temperatures of punters when they arrive at the pub.

Mrs Goodrich said the couple had not had any reservations about reopening.

“If you thought the lockdown period was tough, getting a pub going again with two weeks’ notice is really hard,” she said. “But there comes a point when you have to go for it.

“I think it was quite fortunate that the weather was not amazing on July 4. We’ve been very busy so far but everybody has been behaving themselves.

“The staff are all really pleased to be back and there is a really good team spirit. In a way it has been like opening a brand new business.”