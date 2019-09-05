Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Village inn is Norfolk's dining pub of the year

05 September, 2019 - 06:15
Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Archant

A quintessential inn which nestles beside a village cricket pitch draped in roses has been named Norfolk's dining pub of the year.

The kitchen team outside the Rose and Crown at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and CrownThe kitchen team outside the Rose and Crown at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, on the west Norfolk coastline near King's Lynn, has also been named as one of Britain's top ten pubs for the fifth year in a row.

The pub is owned by Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich, who run the business with the help of manager Kim Tinkler and head chef Marcela Morales.

"We love food at the Rose and Crown, and good food is at the heart of everything we do," said Mrs Goodrich.

"Our menu combines traditional pub favourites and more exotic dishes.

A summer menu in the garden at the Rose and Crown Picture: Submitted by the Rose and CrownA summer menu in the garden at the Rose and Crown Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

"Everything is produced by the outstanding team in our kitchen using fresh quality ingredients and the wonderful produce of the area wherever possible - samphire and mussels from Brancaster, oysters from Thornham, crabs from Cromer, asparagus, salads, herbs and soft fruit.

"Most of our suppliers come from within a fifteen mile radius and deliver to us daily, ensuring ingredients are ultra-fresh and top quality."

As well as its staple dishes, the Rose and Crown is also on trend when it comes to the rapidly increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan dishes, not just amongst vegetarians and vegans.

Its menu also includes tapas and sharing platters and dishes, where the star item is the vegetable or salad element, while the meat can accompany it if desired as an optional extra.

The pub, on Old Church Road near the centre of the village,

also makes its own hamburgers from prime Norfolk beef and fresh fish dipped in its own recipe batter.

Mr Goodrich said: "We greatly value our staff, both in the kitchen and front of house, who take such a pride in the business, and create the friendly, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for which The Rose and Crown has become so well known.

"I am thrilled for all of them - they are a key element in winning this award, and it is a great endorsement of their dedication and hard work."

The couple also own the Bank House, a Georgian quayside brasserie on King's Lynn's historic waterfront.

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Police still trying to trace suspect following Norwich sex assault

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

International preview: Norwich City star Pukki set to resume Euro 2020 qualifying with Finland

Teemu Pukki takes a break from Norwich City action as he continues along the Euro 2020 qualification path with Finland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists