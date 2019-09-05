Village inn is Norfolk's dining pub of the year

A quintessential inn which nestles beside a village cricket pitch draped in roses has been named Norfolk's dining pub of the year.

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, on the west Norfolk coastline near King's Lynn, has also been named as one of Britain's top ten pubs for the fifth year in a row.

The pub is owned by Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich, who run the business with the help of manager Kim Tinkler and head chef Marcela Morales.

"We love food at the Rose and Crown, and good food is at the heart of everything we do," said Mrs Goodrich.

"Our menu combines traditional pub favourites and more exotic dishes.

"Everything is produced by the outstanding team in our kitchen using fresh quality ingredients and the wonderful produce of the area wherever possible - samphire and mussels from Brancaster, oysters from Thornham, crabs from Cromer, asparagus, salads, herbs and soft fruit.

"Most of our suppliers come from within a fifteen mile radius and deliver to us daily, ensuring ingredients are ultra-fresh and top quality."

As well as its staple dishes, the Rose and Crown is also on trend when it comes to the rapidly increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan dishes, not just amongst vegetarians and vegans.

Its menu also includes tapas and sharing platters and dishes, where the star item is the vegetable or salad element, while the meat can accompany it if desired as an optional extra.

The pub, on Old Church Road near the centre of the village,

also makes its own hamburgers from prime Norfolk beef and fresh fish dipped in its own recipe batter.

Mr Goodrich said: "We greatly value our staff, both in the kitchen and front of house, who take such a pride in the business, and create the friendly, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for which The Rose and Crown has become so well known.

"I am thrilled for all of them - they are a key element in winning this award, and it is a great endorsement of their dedication and hard work."

The couple also own the Bank House, a Georgian quayside brasserie on King's Lynn's historic waterfront.