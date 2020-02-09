7 of the best romantic restaurants in Norwich

These are some of the best and most romantic restaurants in Norwich according to TripAdvisor. Photo: Archant Archant

These are some of the best romantic restaurants in Norwich according to TripAdvisor.

Norwich boasts plenty of places to take your date for a romantic meal here are some of the best.

The rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews which take into account both volume of reviews and ratings from one to five for service, food and value.

EDP Norfolk Chef of the Year 2015. Roger Hickman's starter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY EDP Norfolk Chef of the Year 2015. Roger Hickman's starter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. Roger Hickman's Restaurant, Upper St Giles Street

Love is in the air between many reviewers and Roger Hickman's Restaurant and it tops the list of romantic restaurants in Norwich with an average overall rating of 4.5/5 and 1,090 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "What a surprise to find such exceptional food in Norwich. From the amuse bouche onwards everything was absolutely perfect. We were only sorry we had limited time so couldn't explore the delicious sounding puddings."

Another said: "I'd rate this as probably the best meal experience we'd ever had. Every course was amazingly good and worth every penny. The wine was wonderful and the staff were fantastic and really made the evening special with their food and wine knowledge and humour."

Jorge's Portuguese restaurant in Orford Place, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Perusa Jorge's Portuguese restaurant in Orford Place, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Perusa

2. Jorge's

With a unique and romantic ambience, Jorge's has been rated very highly by diners, with an average overall rating of 4.5/5 and 147 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Dinner for two on a Saturday evening. Service was at a good pace and food was excellent. They were busy and the tables are close together but it felt intimate and there was a good atmosphere."

Another said: "I was finishing work and going to meet the beloved for a rare date night. I booked online, met the wife and walked to the restaurant. We were early but that didn't matter, we were greeted by the very friendly staff and seated. The menu was explained to us in great detail. From the very start what a great night, the food was excellent."

Benedicts on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Benedicts on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

3. Bishop's Dining Room and Wine Bar, St Andrews Hill

Specialising in British and European food, Bishop's Dining Room is a popular spot for dates and boasts an overall average rating of 4.5/5 and 499 reviews.

One reviewer said: "I've eaten here around 15 times and it's my go-to place for a romantic fine dining meal in Norwich."

Another said: "As always you turn up to Bishop's with a warm welcome, drinks almost instant, jackets taken from either the manager or lovely waitresses. Sit at the bar for a little conversation, a few drinks and you can nibble on some lovely olives on the side. Very romantic and cosy feel to the restaurant."

Bishop's Wine Bar. Photo: Antony Kelly Bishop's Wine Bar. Photo: Antony Kelly

4. Benedicts, St Benedicts Street

With an average overall rating of 5/5 and 1,056 reviews Benedicts is one of the best restaurants in Norwich full stop - romantic or otherwise.

One recent reviewer said: "I loved this place, it was simple, service was lovely and knowledgeable waiting staff, food was so tasty and beautifully presented. Great wine. Lovely evening."

Another said: "The staff are great here and are informal yet attentive. We had high expectations of the food and were not disappointed, delicious and imaginative combinations and great choice of wine."

The Wine Cellar, Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Wine Cellar, Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan

5. The Wine Cellar, 8 Guildhall Hill

Wine and romance often go hand in hand and this restaurant with wine at its core has an average overall rating of 4.5/5 and 398 reviews.

One reviewer said: "Had our wedding breakfast here. A brilliant time, service and food was superb. Would recommend. A well hidden gem in the city."

Another said: "My favourite restaurant in Norwich. Never had a single thing I didn't like. Superbly cooked imaginative changing seasonal menu using local produce. Absolutely delicious and reasonably priced."

The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

6. The Last Wine Bar, St Georges Street

Another great venue for wine-lovers to share a romantic meal, The Last Wine Bar clocks in with an overall average score of 4.5/5 and 802 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Food was excellent, service excellent, with friendly and professional staff. The bar setting was great and the general atmosphere was really nice."

Another said: "We visited here for our wedding anniversary and we have to say it was the perfect choice. The food was amazing and what made the meal was the delicious pudding."

Italia Nostra, 52 St Giles Street, Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws Italia Nostra, 52 St Giles Street, Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

7. Italia Nostra, St Giles Street

Ranking highly in the list of best Italian restaurants in Norwich, Italia Nostra also scores highly for romantic dinner rendezvous, with an average overall rating of 4.5/5 and 202 reviews.

One reviewer said: "This little Italian was fantastic. The food was great and the restaurant had a great atmosphere. The staff were also very friendly."

Another said: "We had a lovely meal for the two of us, the waitresses were friendly and efficient and the chef changed the pasta base for my dish. Our food was delicious."

Ratings are correct at time of writing.

