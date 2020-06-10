Search

Norwich chef returns to the kitchen with five-course collection Father’s Day menu

10 June, 2020 - 19:30
Chef Roger Hickman has returned to the kitchen for the first time since lockdown started with a five-course Father's Day colection menu. Photo: Newman Associates PR

Archant

A well-known Norfolk chef is returning to the kitchen for the first time since lockdown began to offer a five-course menu for collection for Father’s Day.

The short rib of beef with shallots and pomme pur�e. Photo: Newman Associates PRThe short rib of beef with shallots and pomme pur�e. Photo: Newman Associates PR

Roger Hickman, chef and owner of Roger Hickman’s Restaurant in Norwich, on Upper St Giles Street, has launched the taster menu, which will come with reheating instructions to be served at home.

The menu features an array of Norfolk produce, including asparagus, crab, samphire, quails eggs and Norfolk beef.

The meals will be prepared for collection on Saturday, June 20, the day before Father’s Day on the Sunday.

The crab with quails eggs, samphire, avocado and cucumber. Photo: Newman Associates PRThe crab with quails eggs, samphire, avocado and cucumber. Photo: Newman Associates PR

The menu will be asparagus salad with cep purée, crab with quails eggs, samphire, avocado and cucumber, short rib of beef with shallots and pomme purée, a cheese plate and lemon tart with raspberry sorbet.

The asparagus salad with cep pur�e. Photo: Newman Associates PRThe asparagus salad with cep pur�e. Photo: Newman Associates PR

The five-course menu costs £50 a head, with a free bottle of Prosecco for orders of four or more people.

Mr Hickman said: “It has been very frustrating not being able to cook for people, but even offering takeaway meals during lockdown was not really feasible.

“However, with restrictions being lifted gradually, we wanted to offer something to our many loyal customers who have been urging us to start cooking again.

“I have designed the menu so that it is very simple to reheat and serve at home, and I hope that many dads will be able to enjoy their special day with a gastronomic treat.”

Roger Hickman, who has returned to the kitchen for the first time since lockdown with a Father's Day collection menu. Photo: Newman Associates PRRoger Hickman, who has returned to the kitchen for the first time since lockdown with a Father's Day collection menu. Photo: Newman Associates PR

It can be ordered here and customers will pay by card, before being offered a slot for contactless collection.

