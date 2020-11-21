Dinosaur park Christmas tickets go on sale
PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 21 November 2020
Archant
For those missing their normal fix of Jurassic activities during lockdown, the wait is nearly over as a popular dinosaur park is now taking bookings for its Christmas event.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, Dippy’s Christmas Celebration event at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade have had to wait until December 4 put families in the festive spirit.
With an abundance of sparkling lights and a traditional family-friendly Christmas atmosphere, visitors will be able to visit Santa’s grotto and take part in plenty of activities.
Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! said: “Whilst we’ll be spreading festive cheer all around the park with traditional decorations and our renowned dinosaur-related activities, we can’t wait for families to see our newest and novel experiences.”
For more information and to book tickets for the park, visit: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/christmas-grotto/
