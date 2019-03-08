Search

WATCH: Norfolk tourist attraction stars in new Stella McCartney ad

PUBLISHED: 07:32 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 24 July 2019

The Stella McCartney eyewear campaign. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

The Stella McCartney eyewear campaign. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

It's not every day you get to see a Vogue catwalk model in a pair of designer shades riding a dinosaur.

But if you watch the advertising campaign for Stella McCartney's bio-acetate eyewear, you'll spot US model Lindsey Wixson walking through none other than Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure at Lenwade.

The internationally acclaimed model, wearing a white jumpsuit, emerges from the undergrowth and then spots one of the dinosaurs in the trees in the advert. She is then seen riding another of the dinosaurs before posing next to one of the figures on the venue's Neanderthal walk.

Although it's a fun ad, it comes with a serious message. The advert follows the fact fossil fuels are formed over millions of years from the remains of living organisms. The new sunglasses, in partnership with Kering Eyewear, are made without 'strange plastics made from fossil fuels' but instead from responsibly harvested wood pulp, a 'natural, renewable and biodegradable alternative'.

The Stella McCartney eyewear campaign. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

Stella McCartney, the famous designer daughter of Paul McCartney and late wife Linda, apparently approached the dinosaur attraction last September and a one-day shoot took place in October.

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "We were really excited when Stella McCartney's team approached us to use Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure as a filming location.

The Stella McCartney eyewear campaign. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

"They wanted a natural woodland setting to tie in with the sustainability of the collection and our 85-acre park was the ideal location.

"We're looking to build a sustainable future at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure and are moving forward with our environmental impact status, so it was an honour to have worked on this campaign. We are now stocking 'Life Water,' the UK's first BPA-free (bisphenol A is an industrial chemical used to make plastics) canned spring water, and we have recently installed three new water stations to encourage our guests to refill their bottles.

"It was an incredibly exciting day for the whole team and we'd welcome the chance for other brands to use the park as a filming location in the future."

A spokeswoman from Stella McCartney said: "A lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney does not use any fur or leather in her designs and is committed to operating a modern and responsible business."

The Stella McCartney eyewear campaign. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

Stella McCartney. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure where the Stella McCartney eyewear campaign was filmed. Pic: Archant

The new bio-acetate eyewear campaign for Stella McCartney was filmed on location at Norfolk's Roarr! Dinosaur Aventure. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

The bio-acetate eyewear campaign for Stella McCartney was filmed on location at Norfolk's Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: www.stellamccartney.comThe bio-acetate eyewear campaign for Stella McCartney was filmed on location at Norfolk's Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: www.stellamccartney.com

