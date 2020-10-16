Dinosaur park cuts winter opening to ‘secure future’

A popular adventure park will be opening four days a week during the winter in order to safeguard its future.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, a 85-acre park in Lenwade, ran an online survey asking visitors what they thought of the idea of reduced opening hours in winter in order to manage running costs on the less busy early weekdays.

The survey had more than 1,500 responses and confirmed the plans were a “positive and understandable move” following the coronavirus pandemic.

Park manager Adam Goymour said: “In order to secure the park’s summer 2021 plans, reducing to four days a week during the colder months means that we can confidently re-open for seven days a week from Easter 2021.

“We are determined to come back stronger than ever and ready to give our visitors the most Roarr-some experience.”

The four-day opening starts on November 2 and it will fully reopen from March 29.