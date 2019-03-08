Search

Date announced for arrival of winter wonderland at Roarr!

PUBLISHED: 10:11 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 31 October 2019

Roarr! has slashed its admission prices in war against the big visitor freeze. Pic: submitted/ Andrew Kahumbu

Roarr! has slashed its admission prices in war against the big visitor freeze. Pic: submitted/ Andrew Kahumbu

The boss of Roarr! Dinosaur Aventure has unveiled the venue's special winter attractions - and is cutting admission prices.

Roarr! has slashed its admission prices in war against the big visitor freeze. Pic: submitted/ Andrew KahumbuRoarr! has slashed its admission prices in war against the big visitor freeze. Pic: submitted/ Andrew Kahumbu

And a date has been revealed for the venue's special winter attraction, a dinosaur-themed winter wonderland which will arrive at the park on Saturday, November 30.

Children can stumble across the magical world of Narnia through C.S. Lewis' enchanted wardrobe in the Lost World Maze, as well as discover creatures through the festive-themed Dinosaur Trail, filled with hidden candy canes. Christmas arts and crafts will be available for children to take part in and make decorations and cards to take home.

Families can step into an enchanted grotto to visit Father Christmas, where Dippy and his little helpers will be on hand to give out gifts.

The winter wonderland will be open from November 30- December 1, then December 7-8, 14-15 and 19-24 December.

Until January 31, 2020, online tickets will be £9.95, while guests under 90cm remain free. Tickets bought at the admissions gate will also be reduced, from £13.95 to £10.95.

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure said: "We're so pleased to be introducing our new winter offer, which will allow our guests to save some pennies during the colder months. We look forward to welcoming families before and after Christmas - before the festive frenzy begins in November, as well as into the new year when we hope to brighten up those cold post-Christmas January days."

Attractions like Roarr! suffer from a down-turn in visitors in the winter so Adam has spearheaded an investment in indoor activities such as one of the largest indoor play areas, 'Dinomite', with its three layers of adventure including drop slides and soft play and interactive soft-play 'Dippy-Ville.'

The park will also be hosting a new indoor experience 'Meet the Animals' at Dippy's Birthday Room, open from 11.30am to 2.30pm every day. Guests will be able to meet the park's beloved group of guinea pigs, as well as its creepy crawly collection, including millipedes, cockroaches and snails.

