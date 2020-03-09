Search

Workers vent frustration at commuter gridlock caused by roadworks

PUBLISHED: 16:26 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 09 March 2020

Buses driving in front of John Lewis, diverted down a pedestrianised street. Pic: Archant

Buses driving in front of John Lewis, diverted down a pedestrianised street. Pic: Archant

People caught up in commuter gridlock as a result of Norwich roadworks have described it as 'another nail in the coffin of the city centre'.

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption around Market Avenue in Norwich city centre while road resurfacing takes place. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists trying to drive in to the city centre have been met with met with delays and queues of traffic.

Bus users also saw a change to routes with vehicles diverted off All Saints Green and down a pedestrianised street.

Norfolk County Council has stated it will displays signs in place warning that buses will be using a route between John Lewis and Strangers coffee shop to get to the Surrey Street station.

The buses were diverted as a result of roadworks in Market Avenue for resurfacing of the road up to the Castle Quarter car park as well as Bank Plain being closed off.

It's the first time vehicles have been allowed down that stretch of road since it was pedestrianised in May 2017.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: 'We have instructed Tarmac to install some additional signage at this location and will aim to get these in place as soon as possible.'

Meanwhile people took to social media to state their frustration at more roadworks bringing the city to a standstill at rush hour. One posted on EDP24.co.uk: 'Good luck to all those bus drivers queuing to turn right into Surrey Street at the traffic lights from All Saint's Green at peak times. Predictable chaos and another example of people's working day being made a misery ... the council needs to get a grip, another waste of money, another nail in the coffin of the city centre.'

Many questioned why the work could not be done at night to minimise disruption. One person posted: 'They don't want to keep businesses awake. They only do overnight works in residential areas.'

Buses diverted down a pedestrianised street. Pic: ArchantBuses diverted down a pedestrianised street. Pic: Archant

Another said: 'What the hell is it with the council? This area has been altered, resurfaced, relined, dug up at great expense over and over again. And all done while other areas nearby are closed off for similar reasons causing gridlock, frustration , pollution and ultimately deters people from wanting to visit Norwich city centre.'

A spokesman from First Eastern Counties Buses, said: 'We have adhered to the diversion put in place. We have consulted with drivers to make sure they know people in that area aren't used to traffic.'

The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, March 11.

Buses being diverted in front of John Lewis, down a pedestrianised street. Pic: ArchantBuses being diverted in front of John Lewis, down a pedestrianised street. Pic: Archant

