Roadworks to bring two weeks of town centre closures

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 July 2020

The third phase of £4.5m roadworks in Attleborough is set to continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The third phase of £4.5m roadworks in Attleborough is set to continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and businesses can expect two weeks of disruption when several town centre roads close as part of long-running roadworks.

The third phase of £4.5m roadworks in Attleborough is set to continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work is continuing on the third phase of the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project, which is aimed at improving transport and supporting planned growth in the town.

The current stage of the scheme, costing £850,000, got under way in February and was due to be finished by the summer, but was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the revised timetable, the overall project is still due for completion this financial year.

Plans include new paving, road surfacing and a lower 20mph speed limit on Exchange Street and Church Street, while pedestrian facilities are being improved on the latter with the widening of pavements.

Changes will mean drivers no longer need to drive across Queen’s Square to access the car park, with a new combined entrance and exit road to the east of the square.

Roadworks have been taking place across Attleborough for almost two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This means the nearby traffic island, currently split into two, would be made into one larger island through the removal of the turning lane that runs across it towards Queen’s Square and the car park.

Specific closures are as follows (pedestrian access maintained):

August 3 to 14 - Exchange Street/Queen’s Square: Road closure at the north end of Exchange Street in place 24 hours a day, preventing vehicles travelling onto Queen’s Square. Required for the completion of the war memorial island.

August 8 to 9 - Queen’s Square: Closure of Queen’s Square for the entirety of the weekend, 24 hours a day, for road resurfacing. Vehicle access to properties will be extremely restricted.

August 15 (7am) to August 17 (6am) - Exchange Street/Church Street/Queen’s Road: Closure of Exchange street and Church Street in their entirety, and of Queen’s Road for 40 metres from the war memorial to the north,for road resurfacing. Adjoining roads and accesses will be closed during this period, while the one-way order on Church Street will be revoked for vehicles requiring access to properties in the eastern half of Church Street.

August 15 (7am) to August 17 (6am) - Besthorpe Road: Closure of Besthorpe Road at its junction with the B1077 Surrogate Street for a length of 40 metres for resurfacing.

For further details on the closures, restrictions and changes, visit norfolk.gov.uk/tfa.

