Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A trial which would have seen parking time limits imposed on a town centre car park has been postponed due to roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arnie the Harris Hawk from NBC Pest solutions, on the Queens Square Sign in Attleborough. For Elaine Maslin. Arnie the Harris Hawk from NBC Pest solutions, on the Queens Square Sign in Attleborough. For Elaine Maslin.

You may also want to watch:

The six-month trial was due to be rolled out in Attleborough on September 16, and would have seen people limited to two hours parking at the Queens Square car park, with fines for those overstaying.

But Breckland Council announced it would not be starting the trial on the scheduled date to avoid causing further disruption while roadworks are carried out on Connaught Road.

A spokesman for the council said: "In the light of other work/roadworks that are currently underway in the town led by Norfolk County Council, the various partners have discussed this again and agreed to postpone the introduction of the parking trial. This is to enable the town centre work to progress while trying to minimise disruption for residents and visitors to the town."