Parking trial postponed due to roadworks
PUBLISHED: 16:09 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 September 2019
Archant
A trial which would have seen parking time limits imposed on a town centre car park has been postponed due to roadworks.
You may also want to watch:
The six-month trial was due to be rolled out in Attleborough on September 16, and would have seen people limited to two hours parking at the Queens Square car park, with fines for those overstaying.
But Breckland Council announced it would not be starting the trial on the scheduled date to avoid causing further disruption while roadworks are carried out on Connaught Road.
A spokesman for the council said: "In the light of other work/roadworks that are currently underway in the town led by Norfolk County Council, the various partners have discussed this again and agreed to postpone the introduction of the parking trial. This is to enable the town centre work to progress while trying to minimise disruption for residents and visitors to the town."