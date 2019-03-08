Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

PUBLISHED: 16:09 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 September 2019

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A trial which would have seen parking time limits imposed on a town centre car park has been postponed due to roadworks.

Arnie the Harris Hawk from NBC Pest solutions, on the Queens Square Sign in Attleborough. For Elaine Maslin.Arnie the Harris Hawk from NBC Pest solutions, on the Queens Square Sign in Attleborough. For Elaine Maslin.

You may also want to watch:

The six-month trial was due to be rolled out in Attleborough on September 16, and would have seen people limited to two hours parking at the Queens Square car park, with fines for those overstaying.

But Breckland Council announced it would not be starting the trial on the scheduled date to avoid causing further disruption while roadworks are carried out on Connaught Road.

A spokesman for the council said: "In the light of other work/roadworks that are currently underway in the town led by Norfolk County Council, the various partners have discussed this again and agreed to postpone the introduction of the parking trial. This is to enable the town centre work to progress while trying to minimise disruption for residents and visitors to the town."

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales

Bricklayer died on Norwich street after taking ‘fatal mixture’ of drugs, inquest hears

James Blevins, known as Jimmy, died at St Benedicts Street on December 30, 2018 where he was found by a resident going to work. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists