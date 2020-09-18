Search

‘An exciting move’ - Permission for £1m fuel depot saves more than 30 jobs

PUBLISHED: 12:50 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 18 September 2020

A new fuel depot could be built at Snetterton Business Park on the north west side of the A11. Picture: Google Maps

A new fuel depot could be built at Snetterton Business Park on the north west side of the A11. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Dozens of jobs look set to be saved after plans to build a fuel depot at a bustling business park were approved.

Rix Petroleum had applied to create a new fuel storage facility at the north-west end of Snetterton Business Park, just off the A11.

With the landlord opting not to renew the lease at its current base, on West Carr Road, Attleborough, the company had been working round the clock to find new premises.

The East Anglian branch of Rix Petroleum was otherwise at risk of closing, resulting in the loss of around 30 jobs.

But Breckland Council’s planning department granted full permission for the proposal, which will see £1m invested in a new depot and office space.

Director Rory Beath said the decade-old business was an example of a “real local success story”.

“Rix Petroleum East Anglia started 10 years ago from my bedroom with a single tanker,” added Mr Beath. “Since then, we have grown to 18 tankers and 36 employees and are always looking to build on that.

You may also want to watch:

“As a result we’ve outgrown our base at Attleborough and, with the landlord wanting to reclaim that site for their own commercial purposes, we decided it was the perfect time to move on.”

The coronavirus crisis has seen Rix Petroleum and its tanker drivers, who are key workers, help keep emergency services moving and deliver fuel to care homes across the region.

The company has developed an impressive reputation by serving farming and business communities, as well as rural households with domestic heating oil.

At Snetterton, Rix will join a host of other companies including pet food maker Natures Menu, installation business Harling Electrical, and global distribution firm Exertis.

Mr Beath added that the business park was attractive as a designated employment area and afforded better access to the A11.

“This is a really exciting move for us,” he said. “Not only will we have brand new, fit-for-purposes facilities and yard, the location is better and there is room for us to grow.

“It is just what we’ve been looking for and we’re delighted Breckland Council is supporting us.”

Work on the depot is due to begin soon, with Rix Petroleum looking to move in January 2021.

