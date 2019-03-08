Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Norwich pub up for sale as landlords 'haven't got a life anymore'

PUBLISHED: 14:02 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 18 May 2019

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Archant

The landlord and landlady of a well-known city pub are stepping down with a heavy heart as they "just need a break".

The River Garden Credit: Simon FinlayThe River Garden Credit: Simon Finlay

Stephen and Karen Perllman at the River Garden in Yarmouth Road intend to leave later this year and it is currently up for sale.

The pub, which is owned by Enterprise Inns, was taken over by the couple in 2017 and they have also run the King's Arms in Hall Road for the past five years.

The pair made the decision as the heavy workload has caused "health issues" and they haven't been able to take a break since they went on honeymoon after getting married last July.

They intend to focus solely on the King's Arms and the asking price for the River Garden leasehold is listed as £29,500.

Mr Perllman, 58, said: "We are working from when we get up from when we go to bed and running two pubs that are both busy has put extra pressure on myself and Karen.

"It has cause health issues and visits to the doctor so we realised we needed to step back and something had to give.

You may also want to watch:

"I have five kids and I'm so busy I feel like the only time I see them is when they help out and my mum is in a care home but I haven't been able to see her since Christmas last year.

"We haven't got a life anymore and we just need a break."

There has already been interest in the pub, which also includes two-bed accommodation upstairs, and once sold they want to focus their time on the King's Arms which is owned by Batemans.

All the bookings at the River Garden will be transferred to the new operators and all the staff will stay on.

Mr Perllman added: "I think the River Garden will go in a few months and people have been interested in viewing it.

"When we took the pub on it was run down but we have put a lot of money in the place to make it a nice venue with an extended garden and new function room.

"It is a shame as we have lots of lovely regulars and we will be sad to go but we have no time and our health is suffering.

"We want to focus and do our thing at the King's Arms as we love it there and we have won awards nationally for the quality of our beers.

"Things will continue as normal and there will still be the same staff but it will just be someone else waking up early and doing the paperwork!"

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Class A drug dealers

Dennis Lukonge (left) and Sonny Morley (right) were jailed this week. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists