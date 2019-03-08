Norwich pub up for sale as landlords 'haven't got a life anymore'

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps Archant

The landlord and landlady of a well-known city pub are stepping down with a heavy heart as they "just need a break".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The River Garden Credit: Simon Finlay The River Garden Credit: Simon Finlay

Stephen and Karen Perllman at the River Garden in Yarmouth Road intend to leave later this year and it is currently up for sale.

The pub, which is owned by Enterprise Inns, was taken over by the couple in 2017 and they have also run the King's Arms in Hall Road for the past five years.

The pair made the decision as the heavy workload has caused "health issues" and they haven't been able to take a break since they went on honeymoon after getting married last July.

They intend to focus solely on the King's Arms and the asking price for the River Garden leasehold is listed as £29,500.

Mr Perllman, 58, said: "We are working from when we get up from when we go to bed and running two pubs that are both busy has put extra pressure on myself and Karen.

"It has cause health issues and visits to the doctor so we realised we needed to step back and something had to give.

You may also want to watch:

"I have five kids and I'm so busy I feel like the only time I see them is when they help out and my mum is in a care home but I haven't been able to see her since Christmas last year.

"We haven't got a life anymore and we just need a break."

There has already been interest in the pub, which also includes two-bed accommodation upstairs, and once sold they want to focus their time on the King's Arms which is owned by Batemans.

All the bookings at the River Garden will be transferred to the new operators and all the staff will stay on.

Mr Perllman added: "I think the River Garden will go in a few months and people have been interested in viewing it.

"When we took the pub on it was run down but we have put a lot of money in the place to make it a nice venue with an extended garden and new function room.

"It is a shame as we have lots of lovely regulars and we will be sad to go but we have no time and our health is suffering.

"We want to focus and do our thing at the King's Arms as we love it there and we have won awards nationally for the quality of our beers.

"Things will continue as normal and there will still be the same staff but it will just be someone else waking up early and doing the paperwork!"