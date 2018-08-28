Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Financial business celebrates the opening of its new mortgage advice drop-in centre

PUBLISHED: 14:17 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 07 February 2019

West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney cuts the ribbon to open the new office for Ring Associates in King's Lynn. With him, front from left, directors, Martin Setchell, Leanne Berycz, and Tim Gilbert. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney cuts the ribbon to open the new office for Ring Associates in King's Lynn. With him, front from left, directors, Martin Setchell, Leanne Berycz, and Tim Gilbert. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Financial business celebrates the opening of its new mortgage advice drop-in centre in Norfolk

The new office for Ring Associates in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A financial advisor and wealth manager in west Norfolk has opened a new mortgage drop-in centre.

Ring Associates, based on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn officially opened its new office on Lynn High Street today.

Director Tim Gilbert said that the team was staggered by how the business was growing.

Mr Gilbert said: “It’s very difficult to believe we are where we are today, we moved into the Tuesday Market Place building four years ago with 24 staff and now we have 51, and we are just really excited about what’s going on. We have big plans for the future and are in need of financial adviser trainees.”

Mayor of west Norfolk Nick Daubney cut the ribbon and spoke of the home-grown businesses success story.

Mr Daubney said: “It’s fantastic to see how it’s grown but these things don’t happen by accident, it’s because you’ve offered the service that local people want.”

