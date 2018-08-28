Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Financial planning firm wins award

PUBLISHED: 10:01 30 January 2019

The team at Ring Associates enjoy the award. Pic: Paul Tibbs Photography.

The team at Ring Associates enjoy the award. Pic: Paul Tibbs Photography.

A King’s Lynn wealth management firm is celebrating after scooping a national award.

Financial planning and wealth management business Ring Associates has won an award from the Financial Times FTAdviser Publication.

After competing with thousands of other advisers across the country, Ring Associates was voted in the top 25 adviser firms in the UK for 2018.

MORE: Travel firm launches new coach company

Simon Ring, managing director said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our company and recognition of all of the hard work put in by our staff on behalf of our clients every day. A huge thank you goes out to all of our clients for your continued support.”

The FTAdviser Awards measure the best financial adviser firms in the country with varying criteria including qualifications, customer service and growth.

Ring Associates is an independent financial planning and wealth management business which started in 2002. It offers financial advice concerning life assurance, mortgages and pensions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Successful start to the year for north Norfolk drama group

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) raised the curtain on 2019 with some exciting news following its last production. Picture: FADLOS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists