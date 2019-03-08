New video and arcade gaming store to open in Norwich

A new gaming shop will be opening in Norwich's Castle Mall this month.

Arcade and video game business Retro Replay will be opening on Saturday, September 28.

The company is run by 24-year-old Glen McDonald, who is hoping to take customers on a trip down memory lane by bringing back games from the 1970s and 1980s.

However as well as the retro games, Mr McDonald will also have a range of modern games.

He said: "I'm really excited about the opening of Retro Replay as visitors rediscover the games of their past and new gamers can learn just how far gaming has come.

"People can expect a brilliant blast from the past and a fun environment which will please all ages."

Mr McDonald, 24, studied and worked as an accountant prior to giving up the desk job to focus on his passion - games.

Retro Replay, which will be on two floors at Castle Mall, will feature over 40 retro arcade machines and 20 retro console set-ups, all with original hardware.

He said: "You will be able to experience classics such as Space Invaders and Afterburner through to more modern hits like House of The Dead, Tekken and Ridge Racer to name a few."

Retro Replay will be open from 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 11pm at weekends.

The arcade will be run on a wristband payment system, meaning that entry is paid but games inside are set to free so no additional money needs to be spent on credits.

Entry costs for a wristband are £10.00 for an adult, £7.50 for under 16s. Under 5s are free and a family ticket (two adults and two under 16s) costs £32.00.

A wristband gives customers all day access to the machines.