Video

Cash in the attic: Retro games now worth thousands as market makes a comeback

Edward Jackman of Last level Games has seen a rise in demand. Picture: Archant/Sega/Nintendo Archant/Sega/Nintendo

Thousands of pounds worth of games and consoles could be hiding in your loft - as demand for retro gaming products has taken off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict’s Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry Edward Jackman, owner of Last Level Games in St Benedict’s Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Gamers are turning back to classic video games, as rereleases flood the market.

And collectors items are proving even more valuable - with one copy of Atari 2600's Extra Terrestrials currently being sold on eBay for $90,000.

MORE: Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again



"We're definitely seeing an increase in demand," said owner of Last Level Games, Edward Jackman.

The demand for retro gaming products has taken off. Picture: Neil Perry The demand for retro gaming products has taken off. Picture: Neil Perry

"Nostalgia is the main driver. People in their 30s want to be able to escape stuff like mortgage repayments and bills and go back to a simpler time, which is why 90s games are doing so well."

Mr Jackman, who has run the shop in St Benedicts Street since April 2018, said the most he has paid for a game was £450 for a copy of Game Gear's Power Drive.

"We're also seeing younger people getting into retro gaming because they're discerning about the fact that new editions of games are just the same but with better graphics. Plus, there are so many micro-costs hidden within the game you have to pay more to enjoy it to its full extent," Mr Jackman continued.

"People fall in love with the game and they want to pay their £40 and have all the characters they need."

Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry Last Level Games in St Benedict's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

The business sees most of its sales come from Nintendo which accounts for half of its sales.

The other half is made up of Sega, Sony, and Microsoft.

"People will definitely have money in games that are just sitting in their loft. We get people coming in all the time to sell their games and they think they're going to get 50p. They're really pleased when we make them a cash offer of £10," Mr Jackman added.

Although eBay often makes the highest sales due to bidding wars, Mr Jackman said that for the majority of games selling through the retailer has the same outcome.

The demand for retro gaming products has taken off. Picture: Neil Perry The demand for retro gaming products has taken off. Picture: Neil Perry

"You may get £10 more on eBay than with us, but by the time eBay have had their percent of the cut and you've paid for postage it's basically the same," he said.

What are the most valuable retro games and consoles?

1. Commodore Amiga CD32: These consoles are selling for between £150 to £200 at Last Level Games.

These consoles sell quickly and can fetch more if they are in good condition.

2. Panasonic 3DO: These consoles were first retailed for around £700 and are fairly rare.

One in decent condition can be sold for around £100, but can be sold for more - particularly if they are in an original box and not used. This is because they can be sold to game collectors.

3. Castlevania, Symphony of the Night: This game for PlayStation 1 has been sold for around £200 at Last Level Games.

This game is worth more because it is particularly rare.

4. Conker's Bad Fur Day: This is a game for Nintendo and can be sold for around £160 - providing it is in its original box and in good condition.

5. Megaman X 3: At the top end this game can reach a price of £800 because it is such a rare game. This is a Super Nintendo game.

You may also want to watch: