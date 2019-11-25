Search

Retailers start discounts in run-up to Black Friday

PUBLISHED: 15:24 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 25 November 2019

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker are reducing items already for Black Friday.

Bosses of local stores were slashing prices in the run-up to Black Friday - but shoppers eager to bag a bargain were being urged to check the deals were real.

Many discounts have begun as Black Friday extends for many retailers throughout this week and next - but bargain hunters are being warned not to be duped by 'dodgy' discounts.

Which? is advising shoppers to check reductions are real and items haven't been on offer for the same price or cheaper previously by checking the RRP across multiple shops as well as researching the price history of items.

Despite this caution, many retailers were seeing Christmas come early as customers signed up to get pre-Friday discount codes and snapped up items which were already showing as selling out.

MORE: New crisp ad teams up Made in Chelsea TV star with Norfolk farmer

This newspaper found deals with local stores including:

Fairfax & Favor heeled Regina tan leather women's boots £284 reduced from £355 and men's Balmoral tan loafers £124 from £155

My First Scooter £34.30 reduced from £44.59; John Lewis

Beats Studio wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones £199 reduced from £299.95; John Lewis

Up to 75% off gifts; blue and black chequered scarf £5 reduced from £24 and a sterling silver lotus flower necklace £6.60 reduced from £22; Lisa Angel

10% off afternoon tea at Byfords with the Norfolk Passport

Sony Bravia 49 inch Ultra HD HDR LED TV £499 reduced from £679 Currys PC World, Sweet Briar retail park, Norwich

30% of all ESPA, Jessica, M11 makeup and Gatineau products on Friday only at the Hoste spa, Burnham Market

Up to £5,000 off the Citroen new range when you trade in your old car at Desira, Norwich

Miele 7kg Eco washing machine £499 reduced from £649 at Hughes

Some retailers were still working out their discounts. Emma Harrowing, marketing manager at Jarrold in Norwich said: "Our Black Friday reductions start at 9am on Thursday and finish on Monday."

Others said they were not partaking. Robert Bradley, manager at Castle Quarter, said no retailers in the centre were doing any specific Black Friday deals. "Here at Castle Quarter, our retailers are offering a great range of products at some amazing prices every day of the week - Black Friday included."

