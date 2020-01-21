Lisa Angel says no 'plans to close stores '

Lisa Angel is determined to keep her shops openin the high street. Pic: Archant.

Sales online at Norfolk jewellery and accessory firm Lisa Angel out-performed its stores - but the retailer says she remains 'committed to the high street.'

The store, with shops in Norwich's Castle Quarter, the Lanes and in Topshop saw turnover up 25% for 2019 compared with the previous year and up 22% over December.

The growth was attributed to the fact they were able to offer personalised orders online right up to December 23 and up to Christmas Eve in-store. But Black Friday being later than previous years did affect their Christmas sales, they stated.

Hayley Salisbury, head of marketing at Lisa Angel, said: "We had a very successful year of growth in 2019 and traded well at Christmas. Turnover for the year was 25% up year-on-year and for December it was 22% up, year-on-year.

"We continue to see higher growth online than in stores, but we continue to be committed to supporting the high street and shopping local. Our ability to offer personalised, unique products both in-store and online with free delivery is important to our growth.

"A big factor of our success at Christmas was that operationally we were able to fulfil personalised orders all the way up to December 23 online and December 24 in-store. The Christmas sale period was slightly more truncated this year due to a later Black Friday - some shoppers held off as we saw a bigger spike than previous years after this date.

"Even though Black Friday continues to be an important date in the retail calendar, we'll continue to review it. Our focus will remain on providing good quality, unique products at a decent price all year round."

Lisa Angel, which is currently donating 100% of profits from the sale of six charity products to BlazeAid to help people affected by the fires in Australia, has always said she wouldn't move her business online only, being passionate about keeping her shops open, despite 86% of her business coming from digital sales.

Employing more than 100 people, the business started in 2002 with Lisa Angel first operating as a pop-up before establishing across the city.