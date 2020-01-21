Search

Advanced search

Lisa Angel says no 'plans to close stores '

PUBLISHED: 11:41 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 January 2020

Lisa Angel is determined to keep her shops openin the high street. Pic: Archant.

Lisa Angel is determined to keep her shops openin the high street. Pic: Archant.

Sales online at Norfolk jewellery and accessory firm Lisa Angel out-performed its stores - but the retailer says she remains 'committed to the high street.'

The store, with shops in Norwich's Castle Quarter, the Lanes and in Topshop saw turnover up 25% for 2019 compared with the previous year and up 22% over December.

The growth was attributed to the fact they were able to offer personalised orders online right up to December 23 and up to Christmas Eve in-store. But Black Friday being later than previous years did affect their Christmas sales, they stated.

MORE: New holiday flights launched to Turkey and Tenerife

Hayley Salisbury, head of marketing at Lisa Angel, said: "We had a very successful year of growth in 2019 and traded well at Christmas. Turnover for the year was 25% up year-on-year and for December it was 22% up, year-on-year.

You may also want to watch:

"We continue to see higher growth online than in stores, but we continue to be committed to supporting the high street and shopping local. Our ability to offer personalised, unique products both in-store and online with free delivery is important to our growth.

"A big factor of our success at Christmas was that operationally we were able to fulfil personalised orders all the way up to December 23 online and December 24 in-store. The Christmas sale period was slightly more truncated this year due to a later Black Friday - some shoppers held off as we saw a bigger spike than previous years after this date.

"Even though Black Friday continues to be an important date in the retail calendar, we'll continue to review it. Our focus will remain on providing good quality, unique products at a decent price all year round."

Lisa Angel, which is currently donating 100% of profits from the sale of six charity products to BlazeAid to help people affected by the fires in Australia, has always said she wouldn't move her business online only, being passionate about keeping her shops open, despite 86% of her business coming from digital sales.

Employing more than 100 people, the business started in 2002 with Lisa Angel first operating as a pop-up before establishing across the city.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

‘What sort of man are you?’ Judge slams thug who headbutted ex-partner

Samuel Steward leaving court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Lisa Angel says no ‘plans to close stores ‘

Lisa Angel is determined to keep her shops openin the high street. Pic: Archant.

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists