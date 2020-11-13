WATCH: See the new John Lewis Christmas advert spreading ‘a little love’
PUBLISHED: 11:02 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 13 November 2020
Archant
Retailers John Lewis and Waitrose, with stores across Norfolk, have launched their festive advert inspired by the kindness of people in lockdown.
The firm said it nearly didn’t make an advert this year because of coronavirus but charity partners persuaded them to go ahead.
MORE: ‘I was addicted to food’: Stars in Your Eyes winner on weight loss journey
This year the video switches between live action and different styles of animation, with various acts of kindness shown by a little boy and girl. From a melting snowman to a sad girl on a bus, heart shaped items are passed around with the slogan ‘A Little Love’ appearing at the end.
It is the first year a song has been specially commissioned for the advert, from UK soul singer Celeste writing and performing the ‘A Little Love’.
The advert features people delivering food to a couple and a man extending a Christmas cracker all the way to his lonely neighbour’s house so they can maintain social distancing.
John Lewis is aiming to raise £4m for the two charities it is supporting – FareShare, the food poverty charity footballer Marcus Rashford has worked with, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.