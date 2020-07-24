Retailer Jarrold reopens restaurants so customers can eat scones in store again
PUBLISHED: 11:41 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 24 July 2020
Family-run Norwich department store Jarrold is reopening some of its restaurants.
The Exchange restaurant in the lower ground floor of Jarrold, in London Street, is open Friday and Saturdays from 11am-2.30pm for pizza, pasta and salads and the Pantry on the top floor is open for light snacks including the store’s famous cheese and fruit scones.
The Chapters coffee bar and Deli wine bar are also open but Benji’s on floor one and the Bay seafood restaurant on floor two remain closed. It comes after the store reopened to the public earlier this month following lockdown. The scones to take-away proved an instant hit.
The retailer has reduced seating in the restaurants and are serving reduced menus as well as asking for customer details to be given as part of the new safety measures.
Jarrold has also reopened its nail spa but masks are required to be worn or can be provided for a cost.
Its Wymondham home furnishings store in Middleton Street is also now open again.
