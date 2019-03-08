Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Building for the future: Design manufacturers' three-year plan

PUBLISHED: 15:47 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 30 August 2019

Matt Cater, owner and director of Fathom. Picture: Simon Buck

Matt Cater, owner and director of Fathom. Picture: Simon Buck

Simon Buck

A Norfolk business has set its course for new markets following a name change and under a new manager.

Fathom, formerly known as Creative Displays and Walton Designs, designs and manufactures retail displays and contract furniture.

The Thetford firm, which employs almost 70 staff and has an annual turnover of more than £6 million, has enjoyed significant growth in recent years.

The latest strategic shift is the result of Matt Cater taking full control and sole ownership of the business after buying out the previous shareholders.

He said: "I'm really excited about where we're heading. The fathom brand is all about digging deeper. We have a great reputation, which we're rightly proud of. We are known within the flooring point of sale industry where a good majority of our work comes from, but as part of our vision for the business we've identified many new and exciting opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

"We are investing heavily and continuing to diversify in order to secure our future and unlock the potential we have as a business."

As part of its three-year growth plan the company is hoping to launch a new range of commercial workspace products for commercial interiors.

Adrian Iles, Fathom's managing director, who joined the business two years ago from Multiyork, said the goal behind creating a single brand was to establish a bedrock on which the business could continue to grow.

"The ultimate aim was to harmonize us all as one team and with one culture going forward," said Mr Iles.

"The first thing we did was write a three-year 2021 vision for the business with supporting core objectives. It's about investing in the business so we can invest in our people, invest in our infrastructure and in our machinery. We are introducing a fully automated omnichannel website which is around how we give customers confidence that we are the right company to deal with."

He continued: "We're implementing a full and bespoke ERP system (enterprise resource planning) that's going to interact with our customers from our website, telephone calls, sales orders, and right the way through to manufacture, distribution and installation."

The firm is also planning significant investments in its staff.

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Venetian waterways volunteer’s security fears after tent spotted on site

The restored Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Teen earns prestigious scholarship just three years after brain tumour diagnosis

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Parents hit out at academy trust after school sees drop in GCSE pass rates

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists