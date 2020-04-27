Video

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

The end may be in sight for shops as the retail industry has been issued with advice on how to safely reopen following lockdown.

High streets around Norfolk have seen on average 70% of their shops closed since the government ordered non-essential stores to close on March 23.

Now the British Retail Consortium and the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers has issued advice to the sector on how to prepare for lockdown to be lifted.

Although the government has not issued any advice on when lockdown maybe lifted, the bodies have said it is key for the retail sector to be ready.

Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium chief executive, said: “Continued close collaboration with government, including public support for the steps retailers are taking and adequate notice to get supply chains up and running, will mean that retail businesses can start trading again slowly and safely, and customers can feel confident that they are safe to return to shops.

“Since the lockdown, many retailers have proved how shops can be run safely and effectively in line with the government’s social distancing advice.”

The advice comprises of telling shops to issue customers with hand sanitiser, as well as limiting the number of people in-store at any one time when lockdown is lifted.

It also suggested encouraging customers to shop alone, and scheduling deliveries to avoid crowding in shops.

Other advice consisted of cleaning door handles, lift buttons, and hand rails, and using floor markings to remind customers to remain two metres apart.