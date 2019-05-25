Search

The Broads to celebrate first ever restaurant week

25 May, 2019 - 11:33
Hotel Wroxham will be participating in restaurant week. Photo: Courtesy of the Broads Authority

Restaurants on the Broads are set to take part in their first ever restaurant week next month.

From the first Saturday of June to Sunday, June 9, restaurants throughout the Broads will be offering special set menus at affordable prices to celebrate the event - including two courses for either £15 or £20, or three courses for either £20 or £25.

Over 20 restaurants have signed up to take part, specialising in everything from hearty pub favourites to contemporary twists on international cuisine.

There's a variety of eateries to try including restaurants, pubs and cafés in both the northern and southern areas of the Broads, all offering something unique.

Sara Thwaites, who has taken a leading role in bringing Broads Restaurant Week to life, said:

"When we considered just how popular restaurant weeks have become over the last few years in the UK, and the fact that the Broads National Park has some truly unique places to eat, starting our own Restaurant Week was a no-brainer.

Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, have other dietary requirements or even children who are fussy eaters, we've tried to attract a whole host of different venues to take part so that there's something for everyone to enjoy."

No vouchers are required to get the special offers, simply book directly with the venue and quote Broads Restaurant Week.

Full menus can be viewed online on the Broads Restaurant Week website.

