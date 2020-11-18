Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Ten scientists based in Norwich have been named among the most influential researchers on the planet.

The group, all of which work at the Norwich Research Park, range in expertise from climate change to plant immunity.

They have been named on the Clarivate Web of Science Group list which ranks individuals in the top 1pc by citations for their specific fields of expertise across the world.

The ten scientists are:

• Professor Sophien Kamoun, The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) – studies the interactions between plants and filamentous pathogens, notably the Irish potato famine organism Phytophthora infestans and the rice and wheat blast fungus Magnaporthe oryzae.

• Professor Cyril Zipfel, TSL – studies the molecular basis of plant innate immunity and aims to decipher signalling events linking the perception of pathogen-associated molecules to the establishment of immunity.

• Professor Jonathan Jones, TSL – studies how plants resist disease, and how pathogens evade or suppress the detection and resistance mechanisms of their plant hosts.

• Professor Tony Miller, John Innes Centre (JIC) – study of membrane transporters with plant nutrition to improve the efficiency of fertiliser use.

• Professor Cristobal Uauy, JIC – study of genetics and genomics to improve yield and quality components in wheat.

• Professor Phil Jones, University of East Anglia (UEA) – study of climate change and the detection and attribution of climate.

• Professor Carlos Peres, UEA – study of tropical forest conservation ecology and biodiversity responses to land use change.

• Royal Society Research Professor Corinne Le Quéré, UEA – study of the interactions between climate change and the carbon cycle.

• Professor David Livermore, UEA – study of the evolution and dissemination of antibiotic resistance and its relationship to antibiotic prescribing.

• Professor Robert Nicholls, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, UEA - study of long-term coastal engineering and management, particularly the issues of coastal impacts and adaptation to climate change.

David Parfrey, chief executive at Norwich Research Park, said: “Once again Norwich Research Park has been recognised globally for the excellence of its science-based research. I would like to congratulate the nine researchers on behalf of all their colleagues on the Park.

“Norwich Research Park is the place where some of the answers to global challenges can be found and where ground-breaking research and business success go hand-in-hand.”