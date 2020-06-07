See inside this bungalow for sale for £525,000 – and you won’t believe it

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

A bungalow in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich is for sale with a real surprise inside after a luxury renovation of every room.

The home in Thunder Lane looks like you’d expect from the front. But inside it has been opened up to offer a huge lounge/dining room with a luxury kitchen and two sets of bi-folding doors opening across the width of the room to reveal a fabulous patio and garden.

The kitchen is a real selling point with granite worktops and a matching central island that also has room for a breakfast bar.

You’ve got four double bedrooms with an en-suite to the master and outside, a large, well-presented garden with two outbuildings.

Outside is so big, there’s enough room to park six cars.

Agents Minors & Brady selling the bungalow for £525,000-£550,000, describe it as “located on what is considered one of the most sought after roads around Norwich.”

