Search

Advanced search

Removals firm that offered its vans during the war celebrates 90th birthday

13 November, 2018 - 17:44
Hadley and Ottoway staff raise a glass to 90 years. Picture: Hadley and Ottoway

Hadley and Ottoway staff raise a glass to 90 years. Picture: Hadley and Ottoway

Hadley and Ottoway

A removals firm which carried Second World War pilots around the country and survived three recessions has celebrated its 90th birthday. Hadley and Ottaway removals was founded in Norfolk in 1928 by Jack Hadley and Herbert Ottaway, who with their single van began moving families around Norwich.

More than a decade later the company offered its box vans to the war effort, transporting RAF pilots and their equipment from Norfolk to Lincolnshire.

In that period the firm also made its first international move. David Galer, the company’s managing director, said the business had needed to adapt to survive. “Following the world war a man named Lee Palmer bought out all the other shareholders and moved the business to an old shoe factory in Norwich,” he said.

“Then the 1970s recession hit and the removals business suffered a downturn, so he diversified into haulage by purchasing some second-hand vehicles and pallets.

“Haulage then outgrew the removals premises, and when the removals trade picked up Palmer sold the haulage side off and went back to that.”

Having taken over after a management buyout 14 years ago, Mr Galer has also been faced with critical decisions.

“During the recession in 2008 I made the decision to move the company out of Norwich to Watton, for cheaper rent and lower business rates,” he said.

“The main trends we have seen come in and out is European moves. We used to do a lot of them but since we moved more into the middle and high-end property market we’re seeing fewer of these, as we tend to be working with established families.

“I think that’s why Brexit could go either way for us – we could see new customers wanting to move back to Europe.” The company is now operating with a £1.5m turnover, with 30 members of staff, around 20 of whom are drivers.

Mr Galer said: “Our company has evolved over the years, but core to everything is ensuring we provide the highest levels of service. “For example we recently collected a customer’s effects and during the pre-move survey the customer asked ‘Would you be able to move my cow?’ “Our sales director apologised and said we can’t move livestock, at which point she led him to the back garden where he was presented with a life-size model of a cow. That we can move.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Nostalgia Family motor business Holden Group celebrates 90 years of service, satisfaction and teamwork

Andy Russell
Reliance Service Station in Heigham Street, Norwich, in the 1960s when it still sold petrol. Picture supplied by Holden Group

Holden is a name associated with the motor trade in Norfolk for 90 years. Motoring editor Andy Russell chats to current CEO Tim Holden, third generation in the family motor group, about how it has become a nationally-recognised driving force.

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly

‘False confidence’ gives Norwich one of highest debt levels in the UK

Norwich residents have some of the largest amounts of unsecured personal debt.

King’s Lynn retailer Fishing Republic announces its future is in “serious doubt”

Major angling retailer Fishing Republic, which has a store in Kings Lynn, has warned that its future is in significant doubt as it scrambles for emergency funding, jeopardising more than 100 jobs. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide