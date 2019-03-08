Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Norwich entrepreneur wins Dragons Den investment after getting offers from all five moguls

PUBLISHED: 14:21 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 11 September 2019

Wayne Taylor and wife Anna have won a £50,000 investment from Deborah Meaden. Picture: Rehook

Wayne Taylor and wife Anna have won a £50,000 investment from Deborah Meaden. Picture: Rehook

Rehook

A Norfolk entrepreneur has won investment from TV's Deborah Meaden after appearing on Dragon's Den - but was faced with a tough decision after all five tycoons offered him a deal.

The Rehook bycycle gadget in action. Picture: RehookThe Rehook bycycle gadget in action. Picture: Rehook

Wayne Taylor of cycling tool business Rehook now joins the ranks of just five companies which have been offered investment from all five Dragons in the show's 14 year history.

The Norwich businessman launched the company in 2016 after his bike chain became unattached en route to a meeting, and he arrived with his hands covered in oil.

MORE: This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

Mr Taylor suffered a similar wardrobe malfunction before appearing on the popular show, which aired on September 1.

He said: "Luckily another contestant had a spare shirt that they had worn on the drive to the show. It was a bit big for me and it definitely needed a wash, but I gave it a quick iron and I headed in."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Taylor also had to take on the Dragons alone, after his wife and co-founder Anna needed to stay at home to look after their two sons - who came out with chicken-pox just before the recording.

But despite its bumpy beginnings, Mr Taylor's pitch went off without a hitch - even when Dragon Theo Pathitis attempted to disprove the need for the tool by fixing a dislodged chain with his fingers.

Following questioning, each Dragon made an offer before Mr Taylor picked Ms Meaden's £50,000 for a 20% stake in the company.

Ms Meaden said: "I am not a cyclist but thanks to Theo's demonstration on why the Rehook is so much better than the fumbly, messy alternative which leaves your fingers dirty and greasy, it was easy to imagine that it would become a must have item for cyclists."

She added: "Wayne's key competence is in online space so he has the skill to maximise our presence and make us available to a wide online audience. A great combination and I can imagine we will be exploring further developments in the not too distant future."

Mr Taylor said: "It was fantastic to have five offers but I have always been impressed by Deborah's straight talking and pragmatic approach. She is already having a positive impact on the business and I'm looking forward to working with her as the business grows."

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

It was named one of the best destination pubs in the UK, but is it worth travelling for?

Buck beef burger and 14-hour braised belly of pork Credit: James Randle

‘Something didn’t seem right’ - young woman’s narrow escape after assault on footpath by convicted rapist

Curtis Pizzey, pictured in 2012. Photo: Essex police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists