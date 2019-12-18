Search

Customers of failed travel firm will be refunded

PUBLISHED: 12:45 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 18 December 2019

The property registered at Companies House as correspondence address for East Anglian Holidays director Patricia Sparks Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Customers of a failed travel firm will all be refunded, it was claimed today.

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archiveLuxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

King's Lynn based East Anglian Travel ceased trading on Monday, leaving hundreds owed money they have paid for coach holidays over Christmas and New Year.

Trips booked by its customers included a mystery tour and a four-day festive break to Luxembourg.

But a spokesman for the firm's insurers said any bookings made before November 30 would be refunded.

"Under the package travel regulations any tour operator has to provide consumer protection for any money they collect from their clients," he said.

"They had an insurance policy that was valid until November, so any monies paid up to that date will be refunded." Norwich-based insolvency practitioner McTear, Williams and Wood said East Anglian Holidays had ceased trading because it had been unable to renew its financial failure insurance policy designed to reimburse customers money that they had prepaid for their holidays.

One industry source said its director, Patricia Sparks had been "remarkably responsible" in ceasing to offer customers holidays as soon as she knew their money would no longer be insured.

They added other businesses had continued trading without insurance and been unable to reimburse monies paid after they went bust.

There was no answer at East Anglian Holidays' offices off King Street in Lynn. The company's phones have been diverted to voice mail.

Companies House lists a correspondence address for sole director Miss Sparks on Castle Rising Road, South Wootton.

Today a woman who answered the door at the large detached house said Miss Sparks's company was registered at the property but she did not live there and did not know how to contact her.

East Anglian Holidays' website has also been taken down. But terms and conditions on a cached page state: "EA Holidays is a company committed to customer satisfaction and consumer financial protection."

McTear, Williams and Wood said customers have given instructions as to how to recover the money they have paid for the holidays.

East Anglian Holidays is expected to enter creditors' voluntary liquidation in January.

