Brewery team takes 'Bertha' to Royal Norfolk Show

Ben Hopkins, MD of Redwell Brewing. Pic: Archant

The new MD of Norwich's Redwell Brewing will be pulling the pints today at the Royal Norfolk Show - along with an old member of the team called 'Bertha'.

Bertha, the vintage airstream bar. Pic: submitted Bertha, the vintage airstream bar. Pic: submitted

The brewery team will be at the show for the first time since its MD Ben Hopkins took over and they will be serving from a 1960s vintage airstream bar, called Bertha.

The American vintage RV (recreational vehicle) trailer with a shiny aluminium exterior will be located on the Fifth Drive, close to the Grand Ring.

Bertha, the vintage airstream bar. Pic: submittedl Bertha, the vintage airstream bar. Pic: submittedl

Redwell, normally based at Trowse, will be serving its brands of Norwich Pilsner, Steam lager, Extra pale ale and King Wazoo pale ale.

At 3.30pm today there's a Meet the Brewer session with Belinda Jennings and the team so you can see just how it's done.

Ben said: "It's my first Royal Norfolk Show as MD of Redwell and you can't really miss us in our airstream bar."

Redwell Brewing, situated beneath the Trowse arches, was bought out of administration in 2017.

It's had a good year so far, making a small profit over January and February after investing heavily last year into a new cooling system and putting in the Tap Room, its own pub, costing £30,000.