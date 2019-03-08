Search

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 October 2019

From the left; North Sea Coffee cafe owner Becky Robinson, carnival committee member Luke Evans, Redwell Brewing MD Ben Hopkins, and Cromer carnival chiarman Tony Shipp celebrate the launch of the Cromer Pilsner lager in July. Pic: Karen Bethell/Archant library

From the left; North Sea Coffee cafe owner Becky Robinson, carnival committee member Luke Evans, Redwell Brewing MD Ben Hopkins, and Cromer carnival chiarman Tony Shipp celebrate the launch of the Cromer Pilsner lager in July. Pic: Karen Bethell/Archant library

The boss of a Norwich brewery has revealed how he's doubled its sales to a major supermarket after signing a new deal.

Ben Hopkins, MD of Redwell Brewing, based in Trowse, said that it will be supplying two different beers to Aldi - to be sold under its own label. The deal has helped Redwell grow its business over the year by more than £300,000 to £900,000 in sales along with various collaborations raising the firm's profile and getting it in even more outlets.

The firm supported Cromer Carnival in the summer and created a Cromer Pilsner Lager with the can using artwork by local artist Samuel Thomas. Called Summer of 69, the artwork featured Cromer sights including the pier and the church and was also used on the front cover of the carnival's programme.

Redwell have also been involved in another collaboration with Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, running the bar at the PrimEvil Halloween event.

Ben said: "I went along as a guest with three teenagers, they were fine but I was absolutely terrified, it was really scary."

Redwell also got involved in the Wild Paths music festival in Norwich recently - creating 1,000 cans of specially brewed Orange Session IPA which sold out before the event.

"We are all about working with the community and we like to support events in and around Norfolk and it gets our name out to more people," he said. "But we are even starting to work outside of the county too, in parts of Cambridgeshire."

Redwell is situated beneath the Trowse arches and has gone from strength to strength since being bought out of administration in 2017 and Ben taking over as MD almost a year ago.

Redwell has invested heavily in equipment; a new cooling system and putting in the Tap Room, their very own pub, at the cost of £30,000. Its beers are gluten free and vegan with different varieties including Norwich Pilsner, Extra Pale Ale, White IPA, West Coast Pale Ale, Steam lager and Kofra stout.

